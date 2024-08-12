Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $6,913,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $816.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $757.14 and a 200-day moving average of $755.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.