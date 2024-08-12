First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $86.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

