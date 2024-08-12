Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,758,000 after purchasing an additional 363,856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. 2,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,334. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $404.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

