Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

