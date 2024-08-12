Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULCC. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.50. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

