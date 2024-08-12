Fusionist Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $78.25 million and $17.66 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00003888 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.14068345 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $14,520,810.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

