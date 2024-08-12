Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 590 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $201.22 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.28.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.