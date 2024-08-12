Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TROW opened at $105.35 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

