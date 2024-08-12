Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

