Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,290,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

