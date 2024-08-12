Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $885,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Waters by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $332.70 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

