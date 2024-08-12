Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $287.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

