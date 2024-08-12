Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,365 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,319,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

