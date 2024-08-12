Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 30 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,910,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,246.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,237.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,708 shares of company stock valued at $124,711,945. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

