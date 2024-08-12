GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

NYSE GEV opened at $179.11 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.