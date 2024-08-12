Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.86 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

