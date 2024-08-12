Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Genpact Stock Up 15.7 %

G opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

