Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,553,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

