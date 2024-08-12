GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.82. 322,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,463,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

