Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of GBOOY traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $2.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Featured Articles

