GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head to Head Survey

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than GSV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.29 billion 3.81 $388.30 million $2.01 12.09

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

