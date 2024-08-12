Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

HBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.09 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

