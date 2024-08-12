Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 231.8% in July

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

HBRIY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.24.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

