Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 231.8% in July

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
HBRIY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.24.
About Harbour Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.