HC Wainwright Boosts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $7.50

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Myomo Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MYO stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Myomo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Myomo by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

