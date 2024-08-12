HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
HilleVax Stock Down 3.6 %
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax
In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
