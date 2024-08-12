HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.