Head-To-Head Comparison: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) vs. Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA)

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Comera Life Sciences has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comera Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics -556.59% -51.74% -37.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comera Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comera Life Sciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Comera Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Comera Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comera Life Sciences $1.00 million 0.68 -$18.00 million ($0.49) -0.05 Bolt Biotherapeutics $11.32 million 2.36 -$69.20 million ($1.66) -0.42

Comera Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comera Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

