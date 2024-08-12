Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 214,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,189. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.