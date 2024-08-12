Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

