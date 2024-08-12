Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

