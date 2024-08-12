HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

HUBS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $471.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

