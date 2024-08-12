Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

