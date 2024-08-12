IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

