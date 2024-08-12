IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

