Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMCR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunocore by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

