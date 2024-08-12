Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INO. Stephens started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

INO stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

