Insider Buying: Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Arnone purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,513 shares in the company, valued at $458,133.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

