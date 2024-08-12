International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.10. 244,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,534. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

