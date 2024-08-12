Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.9% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 193.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,342. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.76 and a 200-day moving average of $633.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

