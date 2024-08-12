Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

