Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. 8,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

