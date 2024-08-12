IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 27.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.