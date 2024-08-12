iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Raised by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $121.29 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

