iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AGG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,342. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

