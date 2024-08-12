iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,769,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $347.22. 432,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

