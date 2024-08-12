Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Scotiabank

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

