Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $205.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.57. 113,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

