Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in July

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.25.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

