Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in July

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.25.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
