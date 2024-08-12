JMP Securities Raises Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $24.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.70 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

