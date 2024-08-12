JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of HOOD opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

