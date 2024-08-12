JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 97,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,418. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

